Parliamentary group calls for end to China's bullying of Taiwan and Lithuania

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) on Sunday (Sept. 12) called on the world’s democracies to stand in solidarity with Lithuania and Taiwan, which face political and economic pressure from China.

In a video statement, 12 IPAC members from the European, Australian, and Japanese legislatures urged democratic nations to prepare to provide assistance to Lithuania if China implements more retaliatory measures against the Central European nation.

Last month, Lithuania and Taiwan announced plans to mutually establish representative offices, with Taiwan’s office to include the name “Taiwan.” In response, Beijing recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and halted freight to the country.

The video features IPAC members who have been personally targeted by Chinese government sanctions as of late, including German Green Party MEP Reinhard Butikofer, chair of the European Parliament’s China delegation; former U.K. Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan-Smith; Lithuanian MP Dovile Sakaliene; and EPP MEP Miriam Lexmann. France’s La République en Marche Senator Andre Gattolin, Japanese Representative Shiori Yamao, and Australian Senator Kimberley Kitching also appear in the video, condemning Beijing’s coercive tactics towards Taiwan and Lithuania.

The MPs pointed out Lithuania’s support of democracy and human rights and its decision to be the first country to withdraw from China’s 17+1 platform. They also called on world governments to back Lithuania and Taiwan, with Yamao stating that all countries can establish relations with Taiwan "as they see fit.”