Chinese man caught entering Taiwan waters in rubber boat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese man in a rubber dinghy was picked up by Coast Guard officers in Taiwanese waters on Sunday (Sept. 12).

The rubber boat was spotted by a Coast Guard patrol near Kinmen’s Lieyu Township on Sunday morning, CNA cited the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) as saying. After intercepting the boat, they found it was piloted by a Chinese man around 50-years-old.

He told authorities that he had sailed from Xiamen, China, in search of freedom and democracy in Taiwan, the CGA said.

The CGA took the man into custody and alerted the Kinmen County health department and other relevant authorities. Due to Taiwan’s coronavirus rules, the man was transported to a quarantine facility where he will be watched for 14 days. After that, he will be transferred to the Kinmen District Prosecutor’s Office for processing.



Chinese man detained by CGA officers. (CNA photo)