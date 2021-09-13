Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Chinese man caught entering Taiwan waters in rubber boat

Man said he came to Taiwan in search of freedom and democracy

  210
By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/13 13:31
Rubber boat seized by CGA. (CNA photo)

Rubber boat seized by CGA. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese man in a rubber dinghy was picked up by Coast Guard officers in Taiwanese waters on Sunday (Sept. 12).

The rubber boat was spotted by a Coast Guard patrol near Kinmen’s Lieyu Township on Sunday morning, CNA cited the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) as saying. After intercepting the boat, they found it was piloted by a Chinese man around 50-years-old.

He told authorities that he had sailed from Xiamen, China, in search of freedom and democracy in Taiwan, the CGA said.

The CGA took the man into custody and alerted the Kinmen County health department and other relevant authorities. Due to Taiwan’s coronavirus rules, the man was transported to a quarantine facility where he will be watched for 14 days. After that, he will be transferred to the Kinmen District Prosecutor’s Office for processing.
Chinese man caught entering Taiwan waters in rubber boat
Chinese man detained by CGA officers. (CNA photo)
Kinmen
Coast Guard Administration
rubber boat

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Coast Guard adds new ship to protect east coast
Taiwan Coast Guard adds new ship to protect east coast
2021/09/08 15:35
Taiwan Navy to boost defense, patrol capabilities with Kinmen port renovation project
Taiwan Navy to boost defense, patrol capabilities with Kinmen port renovation project
2021/09/05 15:46
Whale shark found dead after beaching on Taiwan's east coast
Whale shark found dead after beaching on Taiwan's east coast
2021/08/31 16:06
Taiwan Navy disposes of 2 unexploded projectiles in Penghu
Taiwan Navy disposes of 2 unexploded projectiles in Penghu
2021/08/26 16:57
Taiwan border concerns mount as wave of stowaways from China arrive in Kinmen
Taiwan border concerns mount as wave of stowaways from China arrive in Kinmen
2021/08/23 17:06

Updated : 2021-09-13 14:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, Delta cluster contained
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, Delta cluster contained
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
New Taipei construction worker, wife test positive for Delta variant
New Taipei construction worker, wife test positive for Delta variant
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu