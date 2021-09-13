Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwanese-curated Queer East Film Festival to open in London Sept. 15

Festival presents East, Southeast Asian LGBTQ+ cinema to ‘amplify Asian voices’ in the UK

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/13 13:08
(Queer East Film Festival photo)

(Queer East Film Festival photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The second Queer East Film Festival will open in London Wednesday (Sept. 15) and run through Sept. 26, with 15 Taiwanese films both new and classic featured, the U.K. branch of Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture (MOC) said in a statement.

Notable works among the 15 films include director Cheng Yiu-chieh’s (鄭有傑) dramatic feature film “Dear Tenant” (親愛的房客), Tsai Ming-liang’s (蔡明亮) experimental feature film “Days” (日子), and artist Su Hui-yu’s (蘇匯宇) short film “The Women’s Revenge” (女性的復仇).

Wang Yi (王裔), curator and founder of the Queer East Film Festival, was quoted by the MOC as saying that works from Taiwan “demonstrate a wide variety of styles and often touch upon with other social topics with great depth.” He added that this year’s Taiwanese submissions “focus on issues involving transgender people, adoption, surrogate motherhood, authoritarianism, and body image.”

According to CNA, the film festival will also hold discussion panels with filmmakers on queer narratives in Asia and relevant historical and social backgrounds. Online forums will see discussions between various Asian filmmakers, Asian organizations, and founders of queer film festivals.

The MOC said the festival will tour various cities in the U.K., including Cardiff, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, and Sheffield. With a total of 37 films submitted from 15 Asian countries, this year’s festival highlights “Queer Japan” and reexamines the definition of “family,” per CNA.

Last year, the film festival made its debut with 36 selected works from 13 countries and highlighted Taiwan as its country of focus to celebrate its legalization of same-sex marriage. Both festivals were supported by various institutions, including the MOC and the British Film Institute.
Queer East Film Festival
London
Ministry of Culture
MOC
Dear Tenant
Tsai Ming-liang
LGBT

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan LGBT Pride parade goes online for first time
Taiwan LGBT Pride parade goes online for first time
2021/09/08 19:35
Taiwan's young talents set to shine at Art Taipei
Taiwan's young talents set to shine at Art Taipei
2021/09/04 10:02
Taiwan Ministry of Culture and AIT launch grant program
Taiwan Ministry of Culture and AIT launch grant program
2021/09/02 14:40
Government media platform 'TaiwanPlus' goes live
Government media platform 'TaiwanPlus' goes live
2021/08/31 11:45
Taiwan set to launch Arts Fun culture vouchers
Taiwan set to launch Arts Fun culture vouchers
2021/08/20 12:46

Updated : 2021-09-13 13:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, Delta cluster contained
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, Delta cluster contained
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
New Taipei construction worker, wife test positive for Delta variant
New Taipei construction worker, wife test positive for Delta variant
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu