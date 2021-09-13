Taiwanese-curated Queer East Film Festival to open in London Sept. 15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The second Queer East Film Festival will open in London Wednesday (Sept. 15) and run through Sept. 26, with 15 Taiwanese films both new and classic featured, the U.K. branch of Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture (MOC) said in a statement.

Notable works among the 15 films include director Cheng Yiu-chieh’s (鄭有傑) dramatic feature film “Dear Tenant” (親愛的房客), Tsai Ming-liang’s (蔡明亮) experimental feature film “Days” (日子), and artist Su Hui-yu’s (蘇匯宇) short film “The Women’s Revenge” (女性的復仇).

Wang Yi (王裔), curator and founder of the Queer East Film Festival, was quoted by the MOC as saying that works from Taiwan “demonstrate a wide variety of styles and often touch upon with other social topics with great depth.” He added that this year’s Taiwanese submissions “focus on issues involving transgender people, adoption, surrogate motherhood, authoritarianism, and body image.”

According to CNA, the film festival will also hold discussion panels with filmmakers on queer narratives in Asia and relevant historical and social backgrounds. Online forums will see discussions between various Asian filmmakers, Asian organizations, and founders of queer film festivals.

The MOC said the festival will tour various cities in the U.K., including Cardiff, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, and Sheffield. With a total of 37 films submitted from 15 Asian countries, this year’s festival highlights “Queer Japan” and reexamines the definition of “family,” per CNA.

Last year, the film festival made its debut with 36 selected works from 13 countries and highlighted Taiwan as its country of focus to celebrate its legalization of same-sex marriage. Both festivals were supported by various institutions, including the MOC and the British Film Institute.