Vancouver Taiwanese Film Festival goes virtual

Eight dramas featured in 10-day online event

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/13 14:15
Actor Patty Lee from "My Missing Valentine." (VTFF photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Vancouver Taiwanese Film Festival (VTFF) began on Sept. 10, featuring eight Taiwanese dramas in a 10-day online event.

The opening films this year were the thriller "Detention" and the rom-com "My Missing Valentine," which were screened in the first two days.

Directed by John Hsu (徐漢強), the award-winning "Detention" looks back at the White Terror period of Taiwan's history, when thousands were executed. The director of "My Missing Valentine," Chen Yu-Hsun (陳玉勳), won Best Director at the Golden Horse Awards in 2020, the equivalent of the Oscars in Taiwan.

"Whale Island," "A Life That Sings," "The Way Home," and "The Good Daughter" will be available virtually in Canada until Saturday (Sept. 18).

"Dear Tenant," directed by Cheng Yu-chieh (鄭有傑) and starring Mo Tzu-yi (莫子儀), along with director Ko Chen-Nien's (柯貞年) drama "The Silent Forest," will close the festival on Sunday.

There will also be four online panels discussions that will go through the making of the movies with actors and directors as guest speakers. For more information, please visit this website.
