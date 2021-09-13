Taipei European School to provide BioNTech vaccine to students Oct. 1-6

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei European School (TES) announced late last week that it will be offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to students early next month.

On Thursday (Sept. 9), the private school's CEO David Gatley sent parents a letter, which was later followed by an online post, announcing that the Taipei European School will begin taking consent forms from parents who wish to have their children inoculated with the BioNTech vaccine. The announcement comes after Taiwan received its first two shipments of that vaccine, and the country is planning to prioritize students ages 12-17 for the first wave of BioNTech inoculations on Sept. 23.

The announcement stressed that the vaccination will be voluntary and require parental consent. It stated that children born on or before Sept. 1, 2009 are eligible.

To enable their children to participate, parents were required to complete consent forms and submit them to the school before Sept. 13. Children who had already received a COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible for the program.

The school explained that the vaccine will be BioNTech jab and that the inoculations will take place on school grounds. The inoculations are tentatively slated for Oct. 1-6, but the final date is still pending confirmation with the partner hospital.