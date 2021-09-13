Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

PLAAF planes have been tracked in zone for 10 consecutive days

  105
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/13 09:53
Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 12), marking the 11th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF plane.

Sunday's incursion marks the tenth day in a row PLAAF planes have flown into Taiwan’s identification zone. Beijing has sent a mix of spotter planes, fighter jets, and bombers into the zone every day this month except for Sept. 2.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZFlight path of Chinese plane on Sept. 12. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
Shaanxi Y-8 ASW

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/12 12:22
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/10 10:10
4 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/09 12:08
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/08 10:30
Pompeo says US 'must always stand with Taiwan' amid Chinese incursion
Pompeo says US 'must always stand with Taiwan' amid Chinese incursion
2021/09/07 12:55

Updated : 2021-09-13 11:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, Delta cluster contained
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, Delta cluster contained
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
New Taipei construction worker, wife test positive for Delta variant
New Taipei construction worker, wife test positive for Delta variant
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan to experience rain, winds from Typhoon Chanthu