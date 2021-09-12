Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US mulls investigation into China’s industrial subsidies

Move could mean more tariffs on Chinese products

  211
By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/12 20:05
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. (US-China Business Council photo)

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. (US-China Business Council photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Biden administration is reportedly looking to investigate Beijing’s rampant use of industrial subsidies in a move that could place even more tariffs on Chinese goods with the aim of increasing pressure in the trade war.

The potential new tariffs would be under section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act, which is the same mechanism the Trump administration used to place US$360 billion (about NT$10 trillion) worth of Chinese goods under tariffs, according to the Financial Times (FT). The effort is said to be spearheaded by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

The Biden administration has been under consistent pressure from U.S. business groups to ease Trump-era restrictions and reduce costs for American importers, but the rumored new sanctions would represent a rejection of that pressure, according to the report.

Biden and his team are looking to initiate a “full-court press” against Beijing, said a source close to the matter cited by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The administration is also reportedly looking to make common cause with Japan, the European Union, and other parties to make the case against the subsidies in the World Trade Organization.

Under the Phase One agreement negotiated by the Trump administration, Beijing pledged to increase its purchases of U.S. goods by US$200 billion across 2020 and 2021, though it fell short by 40% last year and is set to fall behind again by 30% this year, per the WSJ.

Beijing’s heavy-handed use of industrial subsidies, long a source of frustration among competitor nations, were supposed to be addressed by the Trump administration in the Phase Two negotiations that never got off the ground.

With the probe into industrial subsidies and the potential sanctions that could follow, the Biden administration is trying to pressure the Chinese back to the negotiating table, though it is unlikely the White House really believes Beijing will give up the subsidies, according to the report.
U.S.-China trade war
industrial subsidies
economy
Katherine Tai
Gina Raimondo
tariffs
sanctions

RELATED ARTICLES

Evergrande’s collapse would have ‘profound consequences’ for China’s economy
Evergrande’s collapse would have ‘profound consequences’ for China’s economy
2021/09/10 20:29
Chinese audio app Ximalaya drops plans for IPO in US
Chinese audio app Ximalaya drops plans for IPO in US
2021/09/10 10:47
Taiwan rated world's 4th-best investment destination
Taiwan rated world's 4th-best investment destination
2021/09/02 13:05
American Institute in Taiwan director visits National Development Council
American Institute in Taiwan director visits National Development Council
2021/08/25 20:40
China hits Lithuania with further sanctions over its ties with Taiwan
China hits Lithuania with further sanctions over its ties with Taiwan
2021/08/23 15:41

Updated : 2021-09-12 22:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung announce office, school closures ahead of Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Chanthu will come closest to Taiwan on Sunday, typhoon holiday likely
Chanthu will come closest to Taiwan on Sunday, typhoon holiday likely
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Biden 'seriously considering' Taiwan office name change
Taiwan prepares for office, school closures ahead of Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan prepares for office, school closures ahead of Super Typhoon Chanthu