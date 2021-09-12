Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman who had delayed paying the authorities NT$60,000 (US$2,069) for a COVID-19 violation handed over the fine with haste on Saturday (Sept. 11) when she saw her car being towed as a result of the arrears.

The Administrative Enforcement Agency’s Changhua Branch said that the woman, 46, surnamed Ruan (阮), and other five people were nabbed for gathering at a residence in Lukang Township in June, when the Level 3 COVID alert was still in effect, CNA reported.

Ruan argued she was helping someone else buy betel nuts and only dropping them off at the residence. However, the Changhua County Public Health Bureau determined she violated regulations against pandemic gatherings and slapped her with a fine of NT$60,000.

As Ruan had not paid the fine, the bureau referred her case to the Administrative Enforcement Agency’s Changhua Branch.

After the branch discovered Ruan owned a sedan, they set out for the restaurant she owns in the county’s Hemei Township on Saturday. When they spotted the vehicle parked in front of her business, they notified police to come tow it.

Ruan, who was present when officers arrived, was told that if she paid the fine immediately, she could keep her car. She hurried to the bank and did so.