Taiwan to begin administering Pfizer-BNT vaccine on Sept. 25

Around 52.19% of Taiwanese have had 1 shot, while 4.41% are fully vaccinated

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/12 14:57
Pfizer-BNT vaccine.

Pfizer-BNT vaccine. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is set to start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Sept. 25 for eligible adults.

The Pfizer shots are set to be given out from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, CNA cited Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung as saying at the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) daily press briefing on Saturday (Sept. 11). Three groups who will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine are adults aged 18-22 years old, people aged 65 or older, and anyone aged 40 or older who is in the ninth vaccination priority group.

People from these groups can register for an appointment on the government’s vaccine reservation system between 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 and 12 p.m. on Sept. 22, Chen said.

Taiwanese students aged 12-17 years old are also scheduled to begin receiving shots of the Pfizer vaccine at school starting on Sept. 23. Those wishing to be vaccinated but not enrolled in school should register on the government registration site from 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 to 12 p.m. on Sept. 17, according to the CECC.

As of Friday Sept. 10, a total of 12,301,555 people, or around 52.19%, have received at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, while 1,038,345, or about 4.41%, have been fully vaccinated with two shots.
