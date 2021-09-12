Taiwan confirms 3 new local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Sept. 12) announced 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which three are local and eleven are imported.

The CECC pointed out that of the three local cases, two are male and one is female, aged between 20 and 80 years old. All began to suffer the onset of symptoms between Sept. 7-9.

Two of the local cases have known sources of infection, while one has an unknown source. Taipei, New Taipei, and Taoyuan each reported one case.

Of the 11 new imported cases, five are male and six are female, aged between 10 and 70. The U.S., the U.K., and Malaysia accounted for one case each, while Indonesia and United Arab Emirates accounted for four each. They all arrived on Sept. 10 and had documents of negative COVID-19 test results three days prior to their departure.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,088 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 839 people in the country have succumbed to the disease.

