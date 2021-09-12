Alexa
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

PLAAF planes have been tracked in zone for nine days in a row

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/12 12:22
Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 12), marking the 10th intrusion this month.

One People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF plane.

Yesterday’s incursion marks the ninth day in a row China's planes have flown into Taiwan’s identification zone. Beijing has sent a mix of spotter planes, fighter jets, and bombers into the zone every day this month except for Sept. 2.

Since September last year, Beijing has stepped up gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.

Flight path of Chinese plane on Saturday. (MND image)

Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
Shaanxi Y-8

Updated : 2021-09-12 12:59 GMT+08:00

