Taiwan announces Sunday office and school closures for Typhoon Chanthu

Taitung was only area to confirm Sunday closures by 7 p.m. Saturday, more regions likely to follow

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/11 19:13
Orange skies in Taipei City Saturday evening ahead of Typhoon Chanthu. 

Orange skies in Taipei City Saturday evening ahead of Typhoon Chanthu.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taitung County was the first Taiwanese region to announce its offices and schools would remain closed Sunday (Sept. 12) as Typhoon Chanthu was expected to make its way north along the east coast during the day.

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said earlier Saturday (Sept. 11) that a typhoon day off was also highly likely in their areas, though they had not yet made official announcements.

The Directorate-General of Personnel Administration is the government body in charge of listing typhoon holiday announcements per area on its website.

By 6 p.m. Saturday, the eye of the storm was situated over the Pacific Ocean 100 kilometers east-southeast of Taiwan’s southern tip, the Central Weather Bureau said. The typhoon was moving north at a speed of 21 km per hour.

While forecasters said they could not entirely exclude the storm making landfall, it was more likely to pursue a course parallel with Taiwan’s east coast. By early Sunday afternoon, it was expected to reach the area east of Yilan County.

A land and sea warning was in effect for all of Taiwan’s main island and for all the waters surrounding it. Extremely heavy rain was predicted for the east coast counties of Taitung, Hualien and Yilan as well as for the Hengchun Peninsula in Pingtung County.
