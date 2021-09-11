Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Typhoon Chanthu approaches, flight cancelations have been announced, train lines halted, roadways emptied, ports closed, and floodgates shut.

Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA)

Train services on the South-link Line are being discontinued. The last train from Kaohsiung's Xinzuoying Station to Taitung, No. 707, departed at 1:53 p.m., and the last Taitung to Xinzuoying train, No. 374, departed at 4:55 p.m.

The last train on the Eastern Trunk Line, No. 326, running from Hualien to Taitung, departed at 4:26 p.m. Further operations on the line are canceled. The same is true for Taitung to Hualien trains.

The Western Trunk Line is still running on schedule.

Highways

The section of Provincial Highway 8 that lies between Dayuling and Taroko partially closed at 5 p.m., with vehicles only allowed to exit, and may close fully by 7 p.m. depending on wind and rain conditions. The Provincial Highway 23 section between Taitung's Donghe Township and Hualien's Fuli Township was expected to close at 3 p.m. depending on wind and rain.

Coastal sections of Provincial Highway 11 could be subject to traffic restrictions or closure due to large waves. The section of Provincial Highway 20 between Fuxing and Hang was shut down at 1:30 p.m.

The Qinhe to Nanheng portion of the Southern Cross-Island Highway was closed at 1:30 p.m.

Ferries

A total of 46 ferries on seven routes have been canceled.

Keelung to Matsu: canceled

Nangan to Dongyin: canceled

Donggang to Xiaoliuqiu: partial cancelations

Yanpu to Xiaoliuqiu: partial cancelations

All flights between Fugang and Green Island: canceled

Fugang to Orchid Island: canceled

All flights between Hou-pi-hu and Orchid Island: canceled

Flights

On Saturday (Sept. 11), 36 domestic flights were canceled, two were delayed, and two international routes were canceled.

EVA Air

Flight cancelations for Sunday (Sept. 12)

Taipei-Singapore BR225, BR226

Taipei-Osaka BR132, BR131

Taipei-Tokyo Narita BR198, BR197

Taipei-Hong Kong BR867, BR868

Taipei-Macau BR801, BR802

Taipei-Seoul BR160, BR159

Taipei-Shanghai Pudong BR722, BR721

Taipei-San Francisco BR18

Taipei-Houston BR52

Taipei-Paris BR87

Flights delayed on Sunday

New York-Taipei BR31

Seattle-Taipei BR25

San Francisco-Taipei BR17

Vancouver-Taipei BR09

Mandarin Airlines

All flights canceled on Sunday

Uni Air

All flights canceled on Sunday

China Southern Airlines

Taipei-Shanghai CZ3096 and Shanghai-Taipei CZ3095 canceled on Sunday.

Floodgates

Taipei

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, vehicles were only allowed to leave areas near rivers, and all floodgates are to be closed by 10 p.m.

New Taipei

Floodgates at the Xindian River, Dahan River, and Tamsui River will be shut at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Kaohsiung

The access road to the Mingba Kelu Bridge in Taoyuan District was closed at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.