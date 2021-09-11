Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Typhoon Chanthu approaches, flight cancelations have been announced, train lines halted, roadways emptied, ports closed, and floodgates shut.
Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA)
Train services on the South-link Line are being discontinued. The last train from Kaohsiung's Xinzuoying Station to Taitung, No. 707, departed at 1:53 p.m., and the last Taitung to Xinzuoying train, No. 374, departed at 4:55 p.m.
The last train on the Eastern Trunk Line, No. 326, running from Hualien to Taitung, departed at 4:26 p.m. Further operations on the line are canceled. The same is true for Taitung to Hualien trains.
The Western Trunk Line is still running on schedule.
Highways
The section of Provincial Highway 8 that lies between Dayuling and Taroko partially closed at 5 p.m., with vehicles only allowed to exit, and may close fully by 7 p.m. depending on wind and rain conditions. The Provincial Highway 23 section between Taitung's Donghe Township and Hualien's Fuli Township was expected to close at 3 p.m. depending on wind and rain.
Coastal sections of Provincial Highway 11 could be subject to traffic restrictions or closure due to large waves. The section of Provincial Highway 20 between Fuxing and Hang was shut down at 1:30 p.m.
The Qinhe to Nanheng portion of the Southern Cross-Island Highway was closed at 1:30 p.m.
Ferries
A total of 46 ferries on seven routes have been canceled.
Keelung to Matsu: canceled
Nangan to Dongyin: canceled
Donggang to Xiaoliuqiu: partial cancelations
Yanpu to Xiaoliuqiu: partial cancelations
All flights between Fugang and Green Island: canceled
Fugang to Orchid Island: canceled
All flights between Hou-pi-hu and Orchid Island: canceled
Flights
On Saturday (Sept. 11), 36 domestic flights were canceled, two were delayed, and two international routes were canceled.
EVA Air
Flight cancelations for Sunday (Sept. 12)
Taipei-Singapore BR225, BR226
Taipei-Osaka BR132, BR131
Taipei-Tokyo Narita BR198, BR197
Taipei-Hong Kong BR867, BR868
Taipei-Macau BR801, BR802
Taipei-Seoul BR160, BR159
Taipei-Shanghai Pudong BR722, BR721
Taipei-San Francisco BR18
Taipei-Houston BR52
Taipei-Paris BR87
Flights delayed on Sunday
New York-Taipei BR31
Seattle-Taipei BR25
San Francisco-Taipei BR17
Vancouver-Taipei BR09
Mandarin Airlines
All flights canceled on Sunday
Uni Air
All flights canceled on Sunday
China Southern Airlines
Taipei-Shanghai CZ3096 and Shanghai-Taipei CZ3095 canceled on Sunday.
Floodgates
Taipei
Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, vehicles were only allowed to leave areas near rivers, and all floodgates are to be closed by 10 p.m.
New Taipei
Floodgates at the Xindian River, Dahan River, and Tamsui River will be shut at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Kaohsiung
The access road to the Mingba Kelu Bridge in Taoyuan District was closed at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.