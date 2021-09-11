Alexa
New Taipei school shows movie to 480 students despite COVID restrictions

New Taipei Municipal Ming Der High School wanted to make new students feel at home

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/11 17:03
School in Sanxia likely to face fine over violation of COVID rule. (Facebook, Ming Der High School photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A school in the Sanxia District of New Taipei City showed a movie to 480 students in violation of the COVID-19 measure restricting the maximum number of people inside a venue to 50, reports said Saturday (Sept. 11).

The New Taipei Municipal Ming Der High School organized the event on Friday evening (Sept. 10) despite widespread concern about recent COVID outbreaks at schools in Taipei and New Taipei City, UDN reported.

The school reportedly emphasized that throughout the movie, everyone present was wearing a mask and maintaining a social distance. Doors and windows were kept open to ventilate the room, and the school also claimed it was unaware that New Taipei City had recently toughened its maximum limit to 50 people indoors.

The aim of the movie was to put new students at ease and provide entertainment at the end of their first week in an unfamiliar location, school officials said. The New Taipei City Education Department said it was investigating the matter, with fines ranging from NT$60,000 (US$2,000) to NT$300,000 a possibility.
COVID-19 restrictions
New Taipei City
Sanxia
education
high school

