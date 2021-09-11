Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan investigates beach cleanup ahead of Typhoon Chanthu

Unauthorized access to restricted areas during typhoon can lead to fine of NT$50,000 to NT$250,000

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/11 15:38
A beach cleanup in Taitung County ahead of Typhoon Chanthu has become the focus of an investigation. 

A beach cleanup in Taitung County ahead of Typhoon Chanthu has become the focus of an investigation.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taitung County Government is opening an investigation into why the township of Taimali allowed 20 people to start picking up litter from beaches the same day Super Typhoon Chanthu was approaching Taiwan, reports said Saturday (Sept. 11).

While the super typhoon was later downgraded to a regular typhoon, strong gusts of wind and heavy rain still caused school and office closures on the county’s Green Island and Orchid Island and in several townships in neighboring Pingtung County.

Yet, Saturday at 7 a.m., more than 20 people appeared on the beach at Taimali and began picking up trash and depositing it into plastic bags, CNA reported. Asked about the danger posed by the typhoon, they told reporters they would stay at least 50 meters away from the water.

Because of the approaching typhoon, the authorities had already imposed restrictions on access to beaches and mountainous areas. Guards were on hand to warn the individuals when they moved too close to the waves, and after half an hour they persuaded the beach cleaners to give up and leave.

Taitung County’s fire department said it would investigate whether the local authorities in Taimali had violated the rules by allowing the beach cleaning campaign to go ahead. Under current regulations, individuals entering restricted areas could be subject to fines ranging from NT$50,000 (US$1,800) to NT$250,000.
beach cleanup
typhoon
Chanthu
Super Typhoon Chanthu
Typhoon Chanthu
Taimali
Taitung County

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan prepares for office, school closures ahead of Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan prepares for office, school closures ahead of Super Typhoon Chanthu
2021/09/10 20:19
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
2021/09/10 18:08
Vegetable prices skyrocket as Super Typhoon Chanthu bears down on Taiwan
Vegetable prices skyrocket as Super Typhoon Chanthu bears down on Taiwan
2021/09/10 15:07
Chanthu will come closest to Taiwan on Sunday, typhoon holiday likely
Chanthu will come closest to Taiwan on Sunday, typhoon holiday likely
2021/09/10 13:03
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
2021/09/10 10:31

Updated : 2021-09-11 17:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Chanthu will come closest to Taiwan on Sunday, typhoon holiday likely
Chanthu will come closest to Taiwan on Sunday, typhoon holiday likely
'Egypt Dad' investigated as index case in New Taipei Delta cluster
'Egypt Dad' investigated as index case in New Taipei Delta cluster
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan
Update: Weather bureau expands land warning to 17 cities, counties in Taiwan