Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, Delta cluster contained

Last time Taiwan reported zero local COVID cases was Sept. 4

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/11 14:29
(Taiwan News, Wendy Wu image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday (Sept. 11) reported zero new local COVID-19 cases for the first time since Sept. 4 and containing a cluster infection tied to the Delta variant of COVID-19 centered around a kindergarten.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced five imported coronavirus cases and no local infections on Saturday. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the total COVID death toll at 839.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the five imported cases reported on Saturday included three women and two men between the ages of 20 and 50. Between Aug. 27 and Sept. 9, they entered Taiwan from South Africa (case No. 16,180), Vietnam (case Nos. 16,181 and 16,183), and Japan (case No. 16,184).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,965,908 COVID tests, with 2,948,529 coming back negative. Out of the 16,074 confirmed cases, 1,457 were imported, 14,563 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 839 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 829 deaths from local infections, 411 were in New Taipei, 318 in Taipei, 28 in Keelung, 26 in Taoyuan, 15 in Changhua County, 13 in Hsinchu County, five in Taichung, three in Miaoli County, two each in Yilan and Hualien counties, and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 10 other deaths were imported cases.
Updated : 2021-09-11 15:13 GMT+08:00

