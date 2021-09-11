Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Greenpeace petitions US to investigate Taiwan seafood giant

FCF, one of world’s largest tuna providers, accused of forced labor and unregulated fishing

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/11 14:23
Greenpeace urges the government to implement stricter policies against IUU fishing and to protect workers' rights. (Greenpeace photo)

Greenpeace urges the government to implement stricter policies against IUU fishing and to protect workers' rights. (Greenpeace photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Greenpeace has asked the United States Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) to intervene and investigate allegations of human rights abuse documented against the Taiwan international seafood trading company Fong Chun Formosa (FCF), according to a press release published on Thursday (Sept. 9).

Greenpeace said FCF stands accused of forced labor, human trafficking, illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and illegal shark finning in the past. It alleged the company is also potentially linked to the deaths of a fishery observer and a migrant fisherman.

The organization filed a petition that demanded FCF revise its human rights policies, improve its social audit program, disclose its suppliers, and improve working conditions for its workers within a 90-day period. Otherwise, Greenpeace said the "CBP should block all FCF imports from entering the U.S."

Greenpeace petitions US to investigate Taiwan seafood giant
(FCF screenshot)

Other nonprofit organizations that signed the petition include the Indonesian Fisheries Workers Association, Keelung Migrant Fishermen Union, Indonesian Migrant Workers Union, North Sulawesi Seafarers Union, Indonia, Taiwan Association for Human Rights, and Yilan Migrant Fishermen Union.

“Migrant fishers are enslaved in a system in which the payment they receive is not commensurate with the work and treatment they endure,” Greenpeace quoted Allison Lee (李麗華), Secretary General of Yilan Migrant Fisherman Union as saying. FCF has benefited “enormously” from the exploitation, she added.

Greenpeace filed the petition just days after FCF announced the expansion of its social responsibility program that “will create improved recruiting procedures that are fair, transparent, and verifiable and protect crew member rights wherever they are assigned.”

CNA reported that FCF said in response it immediately stops working with any distant-water-fishing (DWF) fleet that appears on USCBP’s list of Withhold Release Orders. It also demands that cooperating fleets meet the International Labour Organization’s Work in Fishing Convention and other common social responsibility standards.

FCF added that it filters suppliers according to the Taiwan Council of Agriculture Fisheries Agency’s (FA) IUU Fishing List, in addition to using information management systems and a document evaluation process, per CNA.

The FA said it asked accusers to back allegations up with concrete evidence, so as not to affect the industry’s development, according to CNA. The agency is also pushing its “Fishery and Human Rights Action Plan” to secure migrant fishermen's rights and promote corporate social responsibility.

FCF’s website says the company is one of the world’s largest “marine products integrated supply chain service provider companies specializing in tuna” with more than 30 subsidiaries, fishing bases, and shipping agents around the globe. According to Greenpeace, the company works with a fleet of over 500 fishing vessels and has an estimated annual revenue of around NT$1.24 trillion (US$45 billion).

Greenpeace petitions US to investigate Taiwan seafood giant
(FCF screenshot)
Greenpeace
Fong Chun Formosa
FCF
Fishing
Fishery
IUU fishing
petition
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
tuna
seafood
migrant fishermen
human rights
forced labor

RELATED ARTICLES

Gigantic ocean sunfish caught in Taiwan Strait
Gigantic ocean sunfish caught in Taiwan Strait
2021/09/06 12:36
Taiwan Navy to boost defense, patrol capabilities with Kinmen port renovation project
Taiwan Navy to boost defense, patrol capabilities with Kinmen port renovation project
2021/09/05 15:46
EU Athletes calls on IOC to respect right to protest during Beijing Winter Olympics
EU Athletes calls on IOC to respect right to protest during Beijing Winter Olympics
2021/08/29 17:30
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan
2021/08/28 12:25
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
2021/08/24 14:59

Updated : 2021-09-11 15:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Chanthu will come closest to Taiwan on Sunday, typhoon holiday likely
Chanthu will come closest to Taiwan on Sunday, typhoon holiday likely
'Egypt Dad' investigated as index case in New Taipei Delta cluster
'Egypt Dad' investigated as index case in New Taipei Delta cluster
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert