Italy: Tornado hits southern island, kills 2

A tornado hit a small Italian island in the Mediterranean on Friday, killing at least two people and seriously injuring four.
The storm on the island of Pantelleria, which is a popular tourist spot, swept up several cars.
According to the Italian news agency ANSA, an off-duty firefighter who was stationed on the island and an 86-year-old man were among the dead.
The whirlwind also ripped down a coastal road in seconds, media reports said.
Meanwhile, a hospital helicopter from nearby Lampedusa island was prepared to provide help once the weather conditions improved, ANSA reported.
dvv/fb (AFP, AP, dpa)