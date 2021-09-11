Digizen Taiwan holds online forum to welcome ‘Taiwan’s Golden Decade’

PwC Taiwan Chair and CEO Joseph Chou speaks at the "Taiwan's Golden Decade" forum. (Youtube, Digizen Taiwan screenshot) PwC Taiwan Chair and CEO Joseph Chou speaks at the "Taiwan's Golden Decade" forum. (Youtube, Digizen Taiwan screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Digizen Taiwan cooperated with the Institute for Information Industry (III), National National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to hold an online forum entitled “Taiwan’s Golden Decade,” in August.

The forum invited 100 guests from industries that were considered “role models” or “potential candidates,” and provided a proof of concept for ideas related to a field of their own choosing. The proofs of concept were then reviewed by NYCU’s research team and 150 leading start-ups, with the goal to assess and grasp Taiwan’s economic possibilities and future.

Shinfox Energy General Manager Wilson Hu talks about energy transition. (Youtube, Digizen Taiwan screenshot)

According to Digizen Taiwan’s press release, notable guests in attendance include YouTube co-founder Steve Chen (陳士駿), Catcher Technology Chair Hong Shui-shu (洪水樹), Microsoft Taiwan General Manager Ken Sun (孫基康), Acorn Campus Taiwan Chair Chen Wu-fu (陳五福), Acer Cyber Security Inc. (ACSI) Chair Maverick Shih (施宣輝), Foxconn MIH Consortium (MIH) CEO Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), and Shinfox Energy General Manager Wilson Hu (胡惠森).

The forum covered topics such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, 5G technology, green energy, telemedicine, and automated driving. It took place on Aug. 28.

At the forum, Shinfox's Hu said in order for Taiwan to keep up with international trends for industrial transitions, the country’s energy industry must adapt quickly and develop green and clean energy. Given Taiwan’s powerful information network, Taiwan’s renewable energy may be upgraded to an international service by building a blockchain green energy platform.

MIH CEO Jack Cheng says electric vehicles will become a secondary living space in the future. (Youtube, Digizen Taiwan screenshot)

MIH's Cheng said electric vehicles (EV) will become not only a mode of transportation within the next 10 years, but a secondary living space that drives itself automatically, with reduced carbon dioxide emissions. He added that Taiwan must master key chip-manufacturing technologies and work with domestic and international EV circles to earn a place within the global EV industry.

As cybersecurity will become an everyday issue in the next decade, ACSI's Maverick Shih said Taiwan must seize the opportunity provided by operational technology, which entails “built-in chip information security capabilities, IOT device inspection and monitoring services, and information security information platforms.” Taiwan must rise above the idea of the “national team” and set its eyes on the international level to assemble a “world team” by attracting elites around the world, according to Shih.

ACSI Chair Maverick Shih urges Taiwan to broaden its horizons to encompass the world. (Youtube, Digizen Taiwan screenshot)