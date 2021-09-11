Alexa
Taiwan's Taitung announces office, school closures ahead of Super Typhoon Chanthu

Taitung becomes first county to announce office, school closures as Super Typhoon Chanthu nears

  251
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/11 11:26
Satellite image of Super Typhoon Chanthu. (Windy.com image)

Satellite image of Super Typhoon Chanthu. (Windy.com image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu was issued by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) at 5:30 p.m. Friday night (Sept. 10) and with the eye of the storm is just 210 kilometers from Taiwan's southernmost tip, much of the country south of Yunlin will likely see powerful winds and heavy rain today, while northern Taiwan will see the strongest impact Sunday (Sept. 12).

The CWB predicts that Chanthu will come closest to Taiwan today and Sunday with Level 16 winds on the Beaufort Scale in its eyewall. Strong winds and heavy rain are likely across the country until Sunday evening.

Taitung County this morning became the first to announce that offices and schools will be closed this afternoon. The closures include the county's Orchid Island and Green Island.

The following are known closures announced thus far today:

Eastern Taiwan:

Taitung County

  • Offices and classes canceled this afternoon

For more information on official closures, check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website.
