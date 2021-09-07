Fresh food, is food that has not been preserved and has not spoiled yet. For fruits and vegetables, this means that they have been recently harvested and treated properly post-harvest; for fish, it has been recently caught or harvested and kept cold; for meat, it has recently been slaughtered or butchered. Unlike fresh food, processed food is high in calories and low in nutritional content, and this is a primary factor for the fresh food market’s increasing popularity among individuals.

“Global Fresh Food Market: Product Type, Application, Growth Rates and Shares, and Forecast: 2019 – 2028” is a recently produced report by the research team at Market.US. The global fresh food market is projected to reach a value of US$ 689 million in 2028, from a value of around US$ 461 million in 2019. The global market is projected to register a steady growth rate of 4.1%.

Obesity has quickly become a global epidemic in recent years, and there are a vast number of diseases that are caused as a result of it. Disease such as diabetes, low or high blood sugar levels, bone diseases, etc. In order to combat the effects of obesity, individuals are now opting for fresh foods, which in turn, is expected to increase revenue growth of the global fresh foods market over the next 10 years.

Meat and eggs are excellent sources of protein, the demand for products such as these is expected to increase and this will also positively impact the revenue growth of this market. Unfortunately, fresh foods aren’t particularly a favorite among the younger generations and this factor may restrain market growth in the foreseeable future.

In recent years, the number of vegans has increased, which in turn, will result in the consumption of fresh foods and subsequent market growth over the forecast period. Another factor that is contributing to the revenue growth of this market is the increasing awareness among individuals regarding the numerous advantages of consuming organic products, and this is also expected to add to the revenue growth of the global fresh food market.

With respect to food type, the fruits and vegetables segment of the fresh food market accounted for the majority revenue share in 2019. And, concerning regions, the APAC region accounted for the majority revenue share of the fresh food market owing to its large populations and regional cuisines.

The key players of the global fresh food market are – Lеvеrаndørѕеlѕkаbеt Dаnіѕh Сrоwn АmbА, Dоlе Fооd Соmраnу Іnс., Frеѕh Dеl Моntе Рrоduсе Іnс., Туѕоn Fооdѕ Іnс., D’Аrrіgо Вrоѕ. Со. Оf Саlіfоrnіа Іnс., Сhіquіtа Вrаndѕ Іntеrnаtіоnаl Іnс., Таnіmurа & Аntlе Frеѕh Fооdѕ Іnс., Тауlоr Frеѕh Fооdѕ Іnс., Ѕunfеd Lіmіtеd, Nаturіре Fаrmѕ LLC, Nаturеѕwееt lіmіtеd, and Grіmmwау еntеrрrіѕеѕ іnс. among others.