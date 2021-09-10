Taipei’s Maokong Gondola to close from Sept. 13 until mid-December

Taipei's popular Maokong Gondola will be out of action from Sept. 13 until mid-December (TRTC photo). Taipei's popular Maokong Gondola will be out of action from Sept. 13 until mid-December (TRTC photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the first time in its 15-year history, Taipei City’s Maokong Gondola will have its overhead cables replaced, requiring the closure of the popular attraction from Sept. 13 until mid-December, reports said Friday (Sept. 10).

The project would have to proceed in different phases, including the removal of the original cables which have been in service ever since the opening of the system, the fixing of the new cables, and tests to ascertain their safety, UDN reported. The target date of December could only be maintained if the weather did not throw up any unforeseen difficulties.

During the works, the area could still be reached by different bus lines, said the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC), which operates the 4.03-kilometer-long gondola line near Taipei Zoo.

As the timing of the cable replacement follows official standard operation procedures, the project has already been under discussion for two years, according to TRTC. The original manufacturer, France’s POMA Group, had sent experts to discuss the method and necessary equipment for the replacement, while staff went on study trips to Hong Kong and South Korea.

They reached the conclusion that the project would require 100 working days, and that the period between September and December would be the best time to proceed because of a lower number of visitors in previous years.

