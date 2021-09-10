Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

By Reuters, Reuters
2021/09/10 10:51
All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

(AP photo)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, "You bloody fool!" - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park.

Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the waterfowl, nicknamed "Ripper", was not so much the message, but that he could imitate humans at all.

"It's definitely based on the human voice, even though the pronunciation is a bit odd - which might be the Australian accent, I don't know," said Ten Cate, who published his findings in the Netherlands' Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society biological research journal.

He said he had at first wondered whether the recordings, made in the 1980s, could be a hoax, but they were made by living ornithologist Peter Fullagar, who co-authored the paper. The recordings had been kept in a sound archive and referenced occasionally until Ten Cate rediscovered them in the course of his research on vocal learning in birds.

Ten Cate said Ripper had a bit more in his repertoire - he could also make a noise like the sound of a door closing and its latch clicking.

Some species of animals, and notably birds such as parrots and songbirds, are capable of mimicking human speech. But the phenomenon is rare - if somewhat more common in animals raised by humans.

"To find a species quite outside these groups...in a duck, that's quite extraordinary. So it's an independent evolutionary occurrence of the ability for vocal learning - that's very special," Ten Cate said. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Updated : 2021-09-11 10:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Chanthu will come closest to Taiwan on Sunday, typhoon holiday likely
Chanthu will come closest to Taiwan on Sunday, typhoon holiday likely
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death
'Egypt Dad' investigated as index case in New Taipei Delta cluster
'Egypt Dad' investigated as index case in New Taipei Delta cluster
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert