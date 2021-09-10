Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japan to stage largest Ground Self-Defense Force military drills in 28 years

Aim is to strengthen defense capabilities, counter China’s ever more frequent and aggressive actions

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/10 17:37
Japanese soldiers training in early 2021. 

Japanese soldiers training in early 2021.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan is mobilizing 100,000 soldiers for the largest maneuvers of its Ground Self-Defense Force in 28 years, reports said Friday (Sept. 10).

The drills are scheduled to take place from Wednesday (Sept. 15) until late November, CNA reported. According to the south Japanese local news site 373news.com, the aim of the event is to strengthen defense capabilities and counter China’s ever more frequent and aggressive maritime activities.

The last time the Ground Self-Defense Force staged drills on a national scale was in 1993, the website said. The exercises are set to involve 20,000 vehicles, in addition to 120 aircraft and private ships, while the navy, air force, and United States troops based in Japan will provide assistance.

Participants will take PCR tests and practice other measures to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19, the report said. The announcement of the maneuvers followed statements by Japanese government officials, including Japan Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo (岸信夫), warning the country could not stand aside in the event of Chinese action against Taiwan.
Japan Self-Defense Forces
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
military drills
Japan-China relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
2021/08/31 10:50
Indian and Australian navies sign agreement
Indian and Australian navies sign agreement
2021/08/20 19:19
China conducts military drills southwest and southeast of Taiwan
China conducts military drills southwest and southeast of Taiwan
2021/08/17 14:43
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
2021/08/06 19:48
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
2021/08/04 17:20

Updated : 2021-09-10 18:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei kindergarten cluster infection has Delta variant
New Taipei kindergarten cluster infection has Delta variant
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases, no deaths