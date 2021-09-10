Taipei will watch COVID cases for 2 days before making indoor dining decision

Two diners conversing while separated by a partition and empty seat in Taipei City. Two diners conversing while separated by a partition and empty seat in Taipei City. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Friday (Sept. 10) said he will monitor COVID-19 cases over the next two days to determine whether to prohibit indoor dining.

Due to a cluster infection centered around a kindergarten in New Taipei City found to have been caused by the Delta variant, the city put a halt to indoor dining on Friday. Although Taipei has also reported new cases this week, none have been identified as being caused by the Delta variant thus far.

When Ko was asked if he is considering imposing a ban on indoor dining, he said there is no need to make adjustments yet, since business at restaurants has plummeted and the next order he gives must be "pragmatic and actionable." Ko said that city officials monitor data on new cases every day, and for this week, there have been three confirmed cases, two of which came from unknown sources.

Ko stressed the next two days are critical, if cases remain low, then no changes are necessary. However, if confirmed cases rise significantly over the next two days "then restaurants will need to stop indoor dining."

Ko added, "I want to tell all the people of the country, the last four months have not been spent in vain." He pointed to the city's large-scale PCR testing capabilities, and a "relatively complete" epidemiological investigation team, adding the speed of mobilization for epidemic prevention hotels and hospitals is "not the same as the chaotic situation four months ago."