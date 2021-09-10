Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei will watch COVID cases for 2 days before making indoor dining decision

Ko Wen-je says that if cases increase significantly then he will ban indoor dining

  162
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/10 17:16
Two diners conversing while separated by a partition and empty seat in Taipei City. 

Two diners conversing while separated by a partition and empty seat in Taipei City.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Friday (Sept. 10) said he will monitor COVID-19 cases over the next two days to determine whether to prohibit indoor dining.

Due to a cluster infection centered around a kindergarten in New Taipei City found to have been caused by the Delta variant, the city put a halt to indoor dining on Friday. Although Taipei has also reported new cases this week, none have been identified as being caused by the Delta variant thus far.

When Ko was asked if he is considering imposing a ban on indoor dining, he said there is no need to make adjustments yet, since business at restaurants has plummeted and the next order he gives must be "pragmatic and actionable." Ko said that city officials monitor data on new cases every day, and for this week, there have been three confirmed cases, two of which came from unknown sources.

Ko stressed the next two days are critical, if cases remain low, then no changes are necessary. However, if confirmed cases rise significantly over the next two days "then restaurants will need to stop indoor dining."

Ko added, "I want to tell all the people of the country, the last four months have not been spent in vain." He pointed to the city's large-scale PCR testing capabilities, and a "relatively complete" epidemiological investigation team, adding the speed of mobilization for epidemic prevention hotels and hospitals is "not the same as the chaotic situation four months ago."
Ko Wen-je
indoor dining
indoor dining ban
indoor dining guidelines
ban on indoor dining
epidemic prevention

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei City promotes app to streamline parent-school interactions
Taipei City promotes app to streamline parent-school interactions
2021/09/08 12:24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
2021/09/06 17:01
Taipei Animal Shelter rebuilding plans halted, new location discussed
Taipei Animal Shelter rebuilding plans halted, new location discussed
2021/09/03 15:13
New AIT director makes rounds in Taiwan
New AIT director makes rounds in Taiwan
2021/09/02 18:30
AIT director discusses US-Taiwan cooperation with Taipei mayor
AIT director discusses US-Taiwan cooperation with Taipei mayor
2021/08/31 12:30

Updated : 2021-09-10 18:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei kindergarten cluster infection has Delta variant
New Taipei kindergarten cluster infection has Delta variant
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases, no deaths