Uyghur Tribunal resumes to determine whether China guilty of genocide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Uyghur Tribunal, a panel tasked with determining whether the Chinese government has committed genocide against Uyghur Muslims, resumed for its second and final series of hearings Friday morning (Sept. 10) in London.

The tribunal was established by veteran barrister Geoffrey Nice last year at the request of the World Uyghur Congress, which hopes an independent investigation into the Chinese Communist Party's "ongoing atrocities and possible genocide" against Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities in China could spur further international action on the issue.

Upward of one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region are believed to have been held in camps, which the Chinese authorities insist are for "re-education" purposes, citing the need to take action against terrorists.

The first set of hearings were held over four days in June of this year, while the current series will continue through Monday (Sept. 13), with a verdict on whether China is guilty of crimes against humanity or genocide expected in December.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) during a press conference on Thursday (Sept. 9) blasted the proceedings as "nothing but a kangaroo court" and "just another farce staged to smear and attack Xinjiang."

Calling the witnesses "actors and actresses, " Zhao said Nice, who served as prosecutor in the trial of convicted Serbian war criminal Slobodan Milosevic, was a "veteran British agent notorious around the world for filing frivolous lawsuits on human rights."