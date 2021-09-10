Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Uyghur Tribunal resumes to determine whether China guilty of genocide

Uyghurs living abroad hope tribunal will elevate awareness of China's treatment of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/10 20:35
(Uyghur Tribunal screenshot)

(Uyghur Tribunal screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Uyghur Tribunal, a panel tasked with determining whether the Chinese government has committed genocide against Uyghur Muslims, resumed for its second and final series of hearings Friday morning (Sept. 10) in London.

The tribunal was established by veteran barrister Geoffrey Nice last year at the request of the World Uyghur Congress, which hopes an independent investigation into the Chinese Communist Party's "ongoing atrocities and possible genocide" against Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities in China could spur further international action on the issue.

Upward of one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region are believed to have been held in camps, which the Chinese authorities insist are for "re-education" purposes, citing the need to take action against terrorists.

The first set of hearings were held over four days in June of this year, while the current series will continue through Monday (Sept. 13), with a verdict on whether China is guilty of crimes against humanity or genocide expected in December.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) during a press conference on Thursday (Sept. 9) blasted the proceedings as "nothing but a kangaroo court" and "just another farce staged to smear and attack Xinjiang."

Calling the witnesses "actors and actresses, " Zhao said Nice, who served as prosecutor in the trial of convicted Serbian war criminal Slobodan Milosevic, was a "veteran British agent notorious around the world for filing frivolous lawsuits on human rights."
Xinjiang
XUAR
Uyghurs
Uighurs
Geoffrey Nice
World Uyghur Congress
genocide
Uyghur Tribunal
Zhao Lijian

RELATED ARTICLES

China's foreign ministry accidentally tweets map labeling Taiwan as separate country
China's foreign ministry accidentally tweets map labeling Taiwan as separate country
2021/09/03 17:10
EU Athletes calls on IOC to respect right to protest during Beijing Winter Olympics
EU Athletes calls on IOC to respect right to protest during Beijing Winter Olympics
2021/08/29 17:30
Kodak apologizes to China over Xinjiang photo row
Kodak apologizes to China over Xinjiang photo row
2021/07/21 21:44
US moves closer to banning all Xinjiang products
US moves closer to banning all Xinjiang products
2021/07/15 20:18
EU Parliament votes for boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics
EU Parliament votes for boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics
2021/07/11 15:08

Updated : 2021-09-10 21:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
New Taipei kindergarten cluster infection has Delta variant
New Taipei kindergarten cluster infection has Delta variant
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death