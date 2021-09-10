Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

MICT's CEO Darren Mercer Pre-celebrates The Soon To Be Launched "MAGPIE INVEST" In New York

By Magpie Securities, Media OutReach
2021/09/10 16:10

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 September 2021 - Darren Mercer, the Chief Executive Officer of the NASDAQ listed company MICT Inc. (MICT) and Non-Executive Chairman of Magpie Securities released a video interview featuring his pre-celebration of Magpie Invest (a brand-new digital investment platform to be launched in Hong Kong) at New York Times Square, where he was standing underneath a 150-foot-tall billboard featuring Magpie Securities as a division of MICT.


MICT's CEO Darren Mercer Pre-celebrates The Soon To Be Launched


MICT's CEO Darren Mercer Pre-celebrates The Soon To Be Launched

Darren Mercer, Chief Executive Officer of MICT Inc. and Non-Executive Chairman of Magpie Securities, pre-celebrates the soon to be launched Magpie Invest digital investment platform at Times Square in New York

Mr. Mercer said, "This is a very exciting day for us – today, with the assistance of this impressive billboard, we are announcing that Magpie Securities which is wholly owned by MICT, will soon launch a fantastic new mobile investment platform in Hong Kong called Magpie Invest, which will open up new horizons of global investment opportunities to Hong Kong."

The full version of video interview: https://bit.ly/3A1WACC


About MICT Inc.

MICT is a NASDAQ listed global fintech company founded in 2002. The company has three trading platforms which operate in several high growth markets – namely an insurance brokerage platform, a commodities trading platform and now with the Magpie Invest, a stock trading platform.


#MICT

Updated : 2021-09-10 17:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei kindergarten cluster infection has Delta variant
New Taipei kindergarten cluster infection has Delta variant
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases, no deaths