Chinese diplomat slams Japan legislator for saying Taiwan's security its own affair

Diplomat says legislator’s words heading in a ‘totally dangerous direction’

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/10 16:15
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian (Twitter, Zhao Lijian photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Zhao Li-jian (趙立堅) spoke out strongly against Japan Deputy Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama’s statements this week on Taiwan’s security.

Zhao described a statement made by Nakayama on Wednesday (Sept. 8) that Japan views Taiwan’s defense as its own affair as “extremely absurd” and was taking matters in a “totally dangerous direction.” China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this, he said, and has already taken up the issue with Japan through diplomatic channels, according to a CNA report.

Zhao added Japan's militarists used "geographical proximity" as an excuse for launching foreign invasions during World War II. He said "there is still a force advocating this logic” in Japan in the 21st century and it is a “very dangerous trend."

Zhao claimed China will be vigilant and monitor Japan’s intentions regarding Taiwan. Japan, he says, "carries historical guilt" toward China's people and should therefore be more cautious in its words and deeds.

Japan should immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and must not send false signals toward pro-independence factions in Taiwan, he added.
Zhao Lijian
Chinese foreign ministry
Taiwan security
cross strait relations
Japan

Updated : 2021-09-10 17:09 GMT+08:00

