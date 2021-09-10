Angry dormitory supervisor slams sports car into Taiwan university

A dormitory supervisor has allegedly deliberately crashed his car into Taipei National University of the Arts. A dormitory supervisor has allegedly deliberately crashed his car into Taipei National University of the Arts. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dormitory supervisor angry at complaints about his performance slammed a sports car into the steps of Taipei National University of the Arts (TNUA), reports said Friday (Sept. 10).

The man, surnamed Lee (李), 53, was being investigated by the college due to his alleged erratic behavior, including unannounced absences from work, CNA reported. On Thursday (Sept. 9), he drove a Mercedes sports car up the hill in Taipei City’s Beitou District where the university has its campus and smashed it into the steps of the administration building.

The incident happened as teachers and students were arriving or leaving for classes. Lee reportedly jumped on the roof of the car and started shouting and throwing his possessions around.

Police arriving on the scene confirmed Lee had a blood alcohol level over the maximum legal limit, while they also found three bags of marijuana. The dormitory manager reportedly said he had made a threatening phone call to the university.

After Lee was handed over to Shilin District Prosecutors Office, the college said it regretted the incident. Lee had been working without any problems for more than 13 years, but recently he had been frequently absent and not responded to offers of counseling, or leave without pay.