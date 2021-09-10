Alexa
Vegetable prices skyrocket as Super Typhoon Chanthu bears down on Taiwan

Average price of vegetables surges by 6.7%, not expected to drop until megastorm passes

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/10 15:07
Cabbages for sale. 

Cabbages for sale.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the second time in as many months, extreme weather is playing havoc with Taiwan's vegetable prices as Super Typhoon Chanthu (璨樹) whirls closer.

The average price of vegetables surged by 6.7% overnight and was averaging NT$48 (US$1.74) per jin (600 grams) on Friday (Sept. 10) according to a UDN report.

As of Friday, one cabbage at a traditional vegetable market cost NT$125, while three packets of leafy greens were going for NT$100, according to CNA reporters on the scene.

The Central Weather Bureau issued a sea warning at 5:30 a.m. Friday morning for Chanthu and will likely issue a land warning this afternoon as the megastorm intensifies.

Just last month, torrential rain caused the average vegetable price to hit NT$55.50 per kilogram, the second-highest in recorded history. Prices gradually lowered after the rain subsided, dropping to less than NT$45 per kg.

Now, due to the incoming typhoon, prices are once again on the upswing. The Council of Agriculture's Agriculture and Food Agency has predicted prices will not fall until after the storm passes.
