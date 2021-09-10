Alexa
Taiwan’s MediaTek announces Kompanio 900T for affordable tablets

New MediaTek chip built using TSMC’s 6nm process technology, available on market soon

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/10 14:32
MediaTek chip (MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — MediaTek announced a new chipset designed for mid-range 5G tablets and notebooks, the Kompanio 900T, on Thursday (Sept. 9).

The new chip is built using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) 6nm process technology. According to the company, it has an octa-core CPU, which features two Arm Cortex A78 performance cores and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores.

MediaTek’s latest chipset also features an Arm Mali-G68 GPU and the company’s own APU for AI-related functions. The Kompanio 900T can support LPDDR5 and LPDDR4X RAM, in addition to UFS 3.1 and UFS 2.1 storage.

It supports both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks, in addition to dual 5G SIM cards. The new chipset also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

In terms of displays, it can handle up to a 2K display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Kompanio 900T can power two 20 MP cameras or a 108 MP sensor with support for up to 4K video.

MediaTek says devices using the Kompanio 900T are expected to be available on the market soon.
