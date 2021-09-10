Alexa
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery

Two individuals won more than 2,000 times each in a year

  496
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/10 14:09
The government is cracking down on abuse of the uniform-invoice lottery system. 

The government is cracking down on abuse of the uniform-invoice lottery system.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) will no longer pay out prizes to people who spread their purchases in order to obtain more receipts for the uniform-invoice lottery, reports said Friday (Sept. 10).

At drawings of the uniform-invoice lottery once every two months, people can win between NT$200 (US$7.24) and NT$10 million based on the number printed on the receipt.

However, when reviewing lists of prize winners, the National Audit Office found that two people had won more than 2,000 times each, with receipts obtained between Nov. 2019 and Oct. 2020, the Liberty Times reported. They were among 64 people who had won more than 100 times during the same period.

According to the investigation, the frequent wins were the result of consumers splitting up their purchases or buying large quantities of cheap items separately, such as NT$1 shopping bags.

As a result, MOF said it would not only no longer pay out prizes to such winners, but also actively track them down and demand the money back if they had already received prizes. Furthermore, the regulations are being changed to prevent abuse of “abnormal transactions and payment methods,” the report said.
Updated : 2021-09-10 14:46 GMT+08:00

