4 schools in Taipei closed after middle school student tests positive for COVID

Schools in Songshan, Zhongshan districts have canceled classes after being tied to COVID case

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/10 12:04
Students outside elementary school in New Taipei City's Banqiao District. 

Students outside elementary school in New Taipei City's Banqiao District.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four schools in three districts across Taipei suspended classes on Friday (Sept. 10), a day after a middle school student in the metropolis tested positive for COVID-19.

Taipei's Department of Education early Friday morning announced that a class of 29 students at a middle school in Songshan District is being suspended for 14 days after one of its students tested positive for COVID-19. Classes for the rest of the school's 624 students will be canceled Friday with further information to be provided following the results of an epidemiological investigation.

The city government has assigned Taipei City Hospital to carry out PCR testing on teachers and students from the school. Testing will also be arranged for those undergoing home isolation.

Because the confirmed case lives in Zhongshan and a family member attends an elementary school there, a class of 27 students in that district was also suspended on Friday as a precaution. Adjustments will be made based on the results of coronavirus testing.

In addition, the education department stated that faculty and staff at a middle school and a private kindergarten in Wenshan District had also come in contact with the confirmed case. A total of 90 students in three classes at the middle school will undergo home isolation as a precautionary measure from Friday to Tuesday (Sept. 14).

As for the private kindergarten, classes for 101 students have been canceled from Friday to Tuesday. Among these students, 19 from one class have entered home isolation.
