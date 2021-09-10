Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Quad countries to hold summit in Washington on Sept. 24

Taiwan was high on agenda in group's last meeting

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/09/10 11:00
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a virtual summit of the Quad on March 12, 2021.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a virtual summit of the Quad on March 12, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Plans are being finalized for a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit between the leaders of the U.S, Japan, Australia, and India in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 24.

Unlike the Quad get-together that took place virtually last month, this will be an in-person meeting, anonymous American and Japanese sources told Kyodo News.

Peace and security in the Taiwan Strait were high on the agenda of the last meeting, U.S. State Department officials confirmed at the time.

The four countries have vowed to work coordinate on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, climate issues, and security as part of an effort to respond to China's increasing power, per Reuters.

The meeting will be attended by outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, making it the leader’s second visit to the U.S. capital since he became the country’s leader last September.
Quad
Suga Yoshihide
Taiwan Strait
security dialogue
Indo-Pacific

RELATED ARTICLES

MOFA welcomes Japan’s interest in Taiwan Strait peace
MOFA welcomes Japan’s interest in Taiwan Strait peace
2021/09/09 18:24
Countering China top priority for Japan: Leading PM contender
Countering China top priority for Japan: Leading PM contender
2021/09/07 16:24
UK deploys 2 navy ships to Indo-Pacific
UK deploys 2 navy ships to Indo-Pacific
2021/09/07 13:12
Kamala Harris tour heralds renewed US focus on Asia, including Taiwan
Kamala Harris tour heralds renewed US focus on Asia, including Taiwan
2021/09/02 20:32
China can 'paralyze' Taiwan's defenses, threat worsening: Ministry of National Defense
China can 'paralyze' Taiwan's defenses, threat worsening: Ministry of National Defense
2021/09/02 13:44

Updated : 2021-09-10 11:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei kindergarten cluster infection has Delta variant
New Taipei kindergarten cluster infection has Delta variant
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases, no deaths
New Taipei City bans indoor dining, closes public spaces until Sept. 15
New Taipei City bans indoor dining, closes public spaces until Sept. 15
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death