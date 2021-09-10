Quad countries to hold summit in Washington on Sept. 24

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a virtual summit of the Quad on March 12, 2021. Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a virtual summit of the Quad on March 12, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Plans are being finalized for a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit between the leaders of the U.S, Japan, Australia, and India in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 24.

Unlike the Quad get-together that took place virtually last month, this will be an in-person meeting, anonymous American and Japanese sources told Kyodo News.

Peace and security in the Taiwan Strait were high on the agenda of the last meeting, U.S. State Department officials confirmed at the time.

The four countries have vowed to work coordinate on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, climate issues, and security as part of an effort to respond to China's increasing power, per Reuters.

The meeting will be attended by outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, making it the leader’s second visit to the U.S. capital since he became the country’s leader last September.