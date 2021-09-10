Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) at 5:30 a.m. this morning (Sept. 10) issued a sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu (璨樹), and it is likely to issue a land warning this afternoon as the storm picks up speed.

As of 8 a.m., Typhoon Chanthu was about 630 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, moving northwest at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour. It had a radius of 180 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 190 kph and gusts of up to 234 kph, the CWB reported.

CWB forecaster Hsu Chung-yi (徐仲毅) said that if there is no change to the predicted path of the typhoon, the bureau will issue a land warning this afternoon. Hsu predicted that Chanthu will come closest to Taiwan on Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 11 and 12).



Sea warning issued for Super Typhoon Chanthu. (CWB image)

During that period, Hsu said that the mega cyclone will bring powerful winds and torrential rains throughout the country. He pointed out that because there will be mid- to high-tides for the next two days, people in low-lying areas should beware of flooding.

As for whether the typhoon will make landfall in Taiwan, Hsu said that based on its current path, the eye of the storm will pass through the waters off the east coast. However, this trajectory could easily shift west depending on the strength of a high-pressure ridge, and variability in the typhoon's movements is still high.

Hsu said that during the day today, waves will gradually increase in height in the Bashi Channel and waters off southeastern Taiwan. He added that there will be large waves off the coast of Keelung, eastern Taiwan (including Orchid Island and Green Island), the central and southern regions, the Hengchun Peninsula, Penghu, and Kinmen. Hsu warned people to exercise extreme caution near coastal areas.



Map of Typhoon Chanthu's projected path. (CWB image)



Wind radii probability map for Chanthu and Conson. (CWB image)



(JMA image)



(Windy image)



(NOAA image)



(CWB image)



(NOAA image)