Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu

CWB anticipated to issue land warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu this afternoon

  816
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/10 10:31
Sattelite view of Super Typhoon Chanthu. (Windy image)

Sattelite view of Super Typhoon Chanthu. (Windy image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) at 5:30 a.m. this morning (Sept. 10) issued a sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu (璨樹), and it is likely to issue a land warning this afternoon as the storm picks up speed.

As of 8 a.m., Typhoon Chanthu was about 630 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, moving northwest at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour. It had a radius of 180 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 190 kph and gusts of up to 234 kph, the CWB reported.

CWB forecaster Hsu Chung-yi (徐仲毅) said that if there is no change to the predicted path of the typhoon, the bureau will issue a land warning this afternoon. Hsu predicted that Chanthu will come closest to Taiwan on Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 11 and 12).

Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Sea warning issued for Super Typhoon Chanthu. (CWB image)

During that period, Hsu said that the mega cyclone will bring powerful winds and torrential rains throughout the country. He pointed out that because there will be mid- to high-tides for the next two days, people in low-lying areas should beware of flooding.

As for whether the typhoon will make landfall in Taiwan, Hsu said that based on its current path, the eye of the storm will pass through the waters off the east coast. However, this trajectory could easily shift west depending on the strength of a high-pressure ridge, and variability in the typhoon's movements is still high.

Hsu said that during the day today, waves will gradually increase in height in the Bashi Channel and waters off southeastern Taiwan. He added that there will be large waves off the coast of Keelung, eastern Taiwan (including Orchid Island and Green Island), the central and southern regions, the Hengchun Peninsula, Penghu, and Kinmen. Hsu warned people to exercise extreme caution near coastal areas.

Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Map of Typhoon Chanthu's projected path. (CWB image)

Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
Wind radii probability map for Chanthu and Conson. (CWB image)

Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
(JMA image)

Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
(Windy image)

Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
(NOAA image)

Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
(CWB image)

Taiwan issues sea warning for Super Typhoon Chanthu
(NOAA image)
sea warning
Super Typhoon Chanthu
Typhoon Chanthu
Chanthu
typhoon forecast
typhoon
Taiwan typhoon forecast
typhoon Taiwan
Taiwan typhoon

RELATED ARTICLES

Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
2021/09/09 18:25
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
2021/09/09 11:24
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
2021/09/08 11:15
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
2021/09/07 12:53
Tropical depression could impact Taiwan by Friday
Tropical depression could impact Taiwan by Friday
2021/09/06 18:20

Updated : 2021-09-10 11:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei kindergarten cluster infection has Delta variant
New Taipei kindergarten cluster infection has Delta variant
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases, no deaths
New Taipei City bans indoor dining, closes public spaces until Sept. 15
New Taipei City bans indoor dining, closes public spaces until Sept. 15
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death