Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Intrusion marks seventh day in a row Beijing has sent aircraft into zone

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/10 10:10
Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 9), marking the eighth intrusion this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track it.

Thursday’s intrusion marks the seventh day in a row Beijing has sent planes into the identification zone. China has been sending a mix of spotter planes, fighter jets, and bombers into the zone so far this month.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed there 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Flight path of Chinese plane on Sept. 9. (MND image)
