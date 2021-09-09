Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

EU court backs champagne producers against Spanish 'champanillo'

By Deutsche Welle
2021/09/09 14:49
The term "champagne" has been reserved for fizzy wine made in the French Champagne region

The term "champagne" has been reserved for fizzy wine made in the French Champagne region

The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) gave Champagne-makers its support on Thursday against businesses trying to use the name of the world-famous fizzy wine to sell any product.

The Champagne-makers' association CIVC had asked the top EU court to stop a chain of tapas bars in Barcelona using the adapted term "champanillo" — Spanish for "little champagne" — in their marketing effort.

What is the case?

CIVC initially took the bars to a Barcelona court for using the adapted name of their geographically protected product to sell their fizzy wine.

However, the Spanish court said that the "champanillo" brand was not in breach of the champagne legal protection as it was not intended to sell an alcoholic beverage but was rather focused on food.

CIVC then appealed the case to Barcelona's provincial court, which sought guidance from the CJEU on whether protected designations of origin (PDO), like champagne, could cover services as well as products.

What did the CJEU say?

EU judges agreed with CIVC. They stated that "reasonably well informed and reasonably observant and circumspect" average European consumers could establish that clear and direct link between the two names.

The Luxembourg-based court said PDO rules extend to "both products and services."

"The regulation thus establishes wide-ranging protection which is intended to extend to all uses which take advantage of the reputation enjoyed by products covered by one of those indications," it said.

The CJEU returned the case to the Barcelona provincial court for a final judgment.

jc/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Updated : 2021-09-10 01:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei kindergarten cluster infection has Delta variant
New Taipei kindergarten cluster infection has Delta variant
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases, no deaths
New Taipei City bans indoor dining, closes public spaces until Sept. 15
New Taipei City bans indoor dining, closes public spaces until Sept. 15
Nurse is Taiwan's 1st Moderna vaccine breakthrough case
Nurse is Taiwan's 1st Moderna vaccine breakthrough case
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend