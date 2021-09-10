Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

South Africa puts off municipal election for 4 days after court bars long COVID delay

By REUTERS
2021/09/10 05:00
South Africa puts off municipal election for 4 days after court bars long COVID delay

(AP photo)

South Africa set a Nov. 1 date on Tuesday for municipal elections, after a court last week rejected a request to delay them until early next year to allow more time for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The new date, a delay of just four days, was the latest permitted by the court. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) had sought a delay of several months, saying it would be hard to organise a fair vote with the pandemic raging.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, told a virtual briefing that the new date had been chosen in coordination with the IEC to allow the maximum possible time to prepare.

It would be officially proclaimed later in September following a voter registration weekend to be held by the IEC, which the court authorised to boost voter rolls.

Following the court's judgement, the commission also re-opened the registration process for candidates - a boost for the governing African National Congress (ANC) which had failed to register candidates on time in dozens of municipalities.

In the last municipal vote in 2016 the ANC suffered its worst result since the end of apartheid, losing cities such as Johannesburg to opposition parties.

The ANC's main rival, the Democratic Alliance, has filed a court challenge to the IEC's decision to re-open candidate registrations. Dlamini-Zuma, who is due to submit an affidavit to the court on the issue, declined to comment on it.

Updated : 2021-09-10 05:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Chinese netizens cry foul at 'Shang-Chi' actor's mention of starvation under communism
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei kindergarten cluster infection has Delta variant
New Taipei kindergarten cluster infection has Delta variant
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases, no deaths
New Taipei City bans indoor dining, closes public spaces until Sept. 15
New Taipei City bans indoor dining, closes public spaces until Sept. 15
Nurse is Taiwan's 1st Moderna vaccine breakthrough case
Nurse is Taiwan's 1st Moderna vaccine breakthrough case