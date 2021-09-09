Taiwanese police form task force to protect green onions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police have activated a “green onion protection” task force to help local farmers in Sanxing Township, Yilan County guard their produce from thieves.

Since the price of green onions went through the roof recently, four cases have been reported of people stealing the vegetable, leading to the formation of the task force.

The Sanxing Area Farmer's Association said Thursday (Sept. 9) that the market price of Sanxing green onion has soared following decreased output due to floods in central and southern Taiwan in August, CNA reported.

Normally the average market price of green onions in Sanxing is around NT$70 (US$2.41) per kilogram. However, the average price reached NT$255.5 per kilogram on Wednesday.

Yilan County Police Bureau’s Sanxing Precinct said the township’s pears and green onions are high-value produce and that during the pear harvest season from June to August every year, the police will also form a “pear protection” task force.

In addition to doing the same for the green onions, the police will coordinate with farmers to better respond to reports of suspicious persons entering the fields.

Police said farmers have reported four cases of green onion theft and that they have been pursuing leads to track down suspects.