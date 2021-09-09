Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese police form task force to protect green onions

Average market price of green onions has almost quadrupled recently

  366
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/09 20:50
(Police photo)

(Police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police have activated a “green onion protection” task force to help local farmers in Sanxing Township, Yilan County guard their produce from thieves.

Since the price of green onions went through the roof recently, four cases have been reported of people stealing the vegetable, leading to the formation of the task force.

The Sanxing Area Farmer's Association said Thursday (Sept. 9) that the market price of Sanxing green onion has soared following decreased output due to floods in central and southern Taiwan in August, CNA reported.

Normally the average market price of green onions in Sanxing is around NT$70 (US$2.41) per kilogram. However, the average price reached NT$255.5 per kilogram on Wednesday.

Yilan County Police Bureau’s Sanxing Precinct said the township’s pears and green onions are high-value produce and that during the pear harvest season from June to August every year, the police will also form a “pear protection” task force.

In addition to doing the same for the green onions, the police will coordinate with farmers to better respond to reports of suspicious persons entering the fields.

Police said farmers have reported four cases of green onion theft and that they have been pursuing leads to track down suspects.

Sanxing green onion
Sanxing Township
Sanxing pear

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Yilan reopens Annong River for whitewater rafting
Taiwan's Yilan reopens Annong River for whitewater rafting
2021/08/17 19:37

Updated : 2021-09-09 23:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' Delta
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' Delta
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
Super Typhoon Chanthu now on collision course with Taiwan
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster