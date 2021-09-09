Alexa
Taiwan township to hold funeral for giant cherry tree

Tree had greatly contributed to growth of tourism in township

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/09 19:15
(Pingtung County Goverment photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The township office of a mountainous tribal town in southern Taiwan will hold a funeral for a giant cherry tree that greatly contributed to the growth of local tourism.

The 60-year-old “king cherry” in Wutai Township, Pingtung County, had a large overhead foliage canopy, and when the tree bloomed during the cherry blossom season every February and March, it looked like a giant umbrella of flowers, drawing tourists up the mountain to admire it, CNA reported.

Inspired by the tree, the township office planted many more cherry trees in the town, including along some trails. The office holds a cherry blossom festival during the Lunar New Year holiday, and the king cherry has always been the center of attention.

Three years ago, the tree began to have a smaller bloom, and the township called in experts to diagnose the problem. At that time, the experts prescribed pruning, but as the tree was located on private land and managed by private citizens, the township office did not intervene.

After this year’s bloom, when green foliage should have returned, there were only dried branches. Local residents informed the township office, and the office invited Liang Wen-jing (梁文進), an advisor at Plant Medicine Teaching Hospital, National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, to make a diagnosis.

Judging from the tree’s dried, blackened roots and branches, Liang said the tree must have been dead for quite a while. He attributed its death to a combination of manmade and natural factors.

The tree is surrounded by a concrete floor that had prevented rainwater from getting to the roots, Liang said, adding that rainwater had been scarce from the autumn to spring seasons in recent years. He pointed out that last year’s drought had also caused the level of the groundwater to drop.

The township office said it planned to hold a funeral for the tree, which is a Taiwan Cherry tree, before next year’s cherry festival.

(Wutai Township Office photo)
