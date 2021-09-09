Photo of the Day: Puppy peers from south Taiwan abode

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This 3D mural of a puppy seeming to peer out of a cardboard box began mesmerizing netizens late last month.

The image was first posted to Facebook by the Kaohsiung City Government on Aug. 27. It described the piece as an example of art therapy created by local artist Lin Hsuan-yu (林軒宇).

On Thursday (Sept. 9), Taiwan Today posted a photo of the pooch on its website and Twitter page. The mural is painted on the exterior of an apartment building as part of an urban beautification project launched by the Kaohsiung City Government.



(Kaohsiung City Government photo)