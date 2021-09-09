Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taipower builds cloud data center in central Taiwan

Project in Changhua County will rely on green energy

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/09 17:46
The groundbreaking ceremony for Taipower's cloud data center in Changhua City Thursday. 

The groundbreaking ceremony for Taipower's cloud data center in Changhua City Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The groundbreaking ceremony for Taiwan Power Company’s (Taipower) first cloud data center took place in Changhua City, reports said Thursday (Sept. 9).

Officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which supervises the state utility, emphasized that its policy was to replace imported sources of energy with locally produced green energy, CNA reported.

They gave the example of offshore wind energy as having given a boost to domestic energy production and technological know-how, fueling the gross domestic product (GDP) and the local economy.

Both wind and solar energy would play a key role in turning Changhua County into one of the greenest regions in Taiwan, making it less dependent on imported energy than any other county or city, officials said.

Taipower said the cloud data center was a centerpiece of its smart electricity project, helping to stabilize the power supply.
green energy
green electricity
Taipower
Changhua County
cloud data center
offshore wind power
solar energy
MOEA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to focus on talent training exchanges with ASEAN
Taiwan to focus on talent training exchanges with ASEAN
2021/09/08 13:57
Central Taiwan mangrove walkway opens, aims to become tourist hotspot
Central Taiwan mangrove walkway opens, aims to become tourist hotspot
2021/09/08 10:20
Taiwan minister of economic affairs supports raise in minimum wage
Taiwan minister of economic affairs supports raise in minimum wage
2021/09/01 16:15
Child of pregnant employee is latest COVID case at Taiwan Power Co.
Child of pregnant employee is latest COVID case at Taiwan Power Co.
2021/08/19 18:10
Taiwan state utility Taipower reports COVID cluster at headquarters
Taiwan state utility Taipower reports COVID cluster at headquarters
2021/08/18 17:49

Updated : 2021-09-09 20:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' Delta
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' Delta
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei strengthens Level 2 restrictions amid suspected delta spike
New Taipei strengthens Level 2 restrictions amid suspected delta spike