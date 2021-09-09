Taipower builds cloud data center in central Taiwan

The groundbreaking ceremony for Taipower's cloud data center in Changhua City Thursday. The groundbreaking ceremony for Taipower's cloud data center in Changhua City Thursday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The groundbreaking ceremony for Taiwan Power Company’s (Taipower) first cloud data center took place in Changhua City, reports said Thursday (Sept. 9).

Officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which supervises the state utility, emphasized that its policy was to replace imported sources of energy with locally produced green energy, CNA reported.

They gave the example of offshore wind energy as having given a boost to domestic energy production and technological know-how, fueling the gross domestic product (GDP) and the local economy.

Both wind and solar energy would play a key role in turning Changhua County into one of the greenest regions in Taiwan, making it less dependent on imported energy than any other county or city, officials said.

Taipower said the cloud data center was a centerpiece of its smart electricity project, helping to stabilize the power supply.