Taiwan’s Foxconn Group emphasizes importance of semiconductor plant

Foxconn emphasizes the importance of a semiconductor plant it acquired from Macronix in August. Foxconn emphasizes the importance of a semiconductor plant it acquired from Macronix in August. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 6-inch wafer plant in the Hsinchu Science Park that Foxconn Technology Group acquired from Macronix International last month was a milestone in the company’s production of third-generation semiconductors, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said Thursday (Sept. 9).

He added that Foxconn's promotion of the MIH open platform for electric vehicles has also promoted the third-generation chip supply chain, CNA reported.

Foxconn is best known as the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer, with the Apple iPhone and iPad being its main products, but it has recently also been pushing car projects in cooperation with a range of other companies, from Stellantis to Fisker.

Liu emphasized that the development of electric vehicles encourages the use of new materials, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), in the production of semiconductors, resulting in innovative designs for battery recharging and basic equipment.

Cooperation between business, government, and academics is necessary to pave the way for a route to enter the international market, the Foxconn chairman said. He also revealed that 1,800 companies had signed up to cooperate in the company’s MIH platform alliance.

Liu predicted Foxconn would announce more projects involving “world-class” semiconductor makers at an appropriate time.