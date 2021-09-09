Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Military expert cautions Taiwan to address China's regional military maneuvers carefully

China routinely sending warships near Taiwan's east coast, Diaoyutai Islands

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/09 17:34
Chinese PLAN ships.

Chinese PLAN ships. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a Japanese military report pointing out that China is dispatching multiple ships off Taiwan’s east coast, Taiwanese military expert Lu Li-shi (呂禮詩) has said that the nation and its neighbors must take care in addressing China’s attempts to normalize its military operations in the region.

Lu on Wednesday (Sept. 8) shared the report, published by Japan’s Ministry of Defense, which said that Chinese guided-missile destroyers the Zibo and the Hangzhou had both passed through the Miyako Strait on Sept. 3, the Liberty Times reported. The two ships then joined with type 052C guided-missile destroyer the Zhengzhou, and together they sailed through the waters between Taiwan and Japan’s Yonaguni Island.

Lu cited the Sankei Shimbun as saying that China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has already deployed a ship on 24-hour standby between Yonaguni Island and the eastern Taiwan county of Yilan. The Japanese government sees the vessel’s presence as an "action to raise military tensions" and is continuing to analyze Beijing’s intentions.

The PLAN has also been routinely sending two ships near the 27th parallel, north of the Diaoyutai Islands (Senkaku Islands), per Sankei Shimbun.

Lu cautioned that Taiwan must be delicate in dealing with China’s military operations in the region. He also said that it is unclear whether more Taiwan Navy and Air Force assets will be sent to the east coast to maintain combat readiness in the area, as the Han Kuang 37 military exercises are scheduled to begin next week.
Taiwan
Japan
Lu Li-shi
Miyako Strait
Yonaguni Island
Diaoyutai Islands

RELATED ARTICLES

Slovak representative calls for closer Taiwan ties
Slovak representative calls for closer Taiwan ties
2021/09/09 09:06
Taiwan’s minister of education explains expanded ESL initiatives
Taiwan’s minister of education explains expanded ESL initiatives
2021/09/08 21:05
Taiwan court upholds life sentence in Huashan Grassland murder
Taiwan court upholds life sentence in Huashan Grassland murder
2021/09/08 19:38
Taiwan LGBT Pride parade goes online for first time
Taiwan LGBT Pride parade goes online for first time
2021/09/08 19:35
Taiwan representative office introduces power grid sector to South Korean businesses
Taiwan representative office introduces power grid sector to South Korean businesses
2021/09/08 17:35

Updated : 2021-09-09 17:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' delta
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' delta
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei strengthens Level 2 restrictions amid suspected delta spike
New Taipei strengthens Level 2 restrictions amid suspected delta spike
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible