Taiwanese man wanted for attempted murder nabbed for seatbelt violation

Huang had been hiding out for 15 years, using aliases, waiting for statute of limitations to expire

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/09 17:39
Huang (left) (Kaohsiung City Police Department Nanzi Precinct photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man wanted for attempted murder who had been on the run for 15 years was apprehended by police on Wednesday (Sept. 8) because he forgot to wear his seat belt.

The Kaohsiung City Police Department’s Nanzih Precinct said Thursday that when officers were patrolling on Wednesday afternoon, they found a man driving a van without a seat belt, CNA reported.

The officers pulled him over and asked to see his documents. The man denied he was driving under the influence, yet he quivered uncontrollably.

Going on a hunch, one of the officers asked, “You tell me, what’s the charge you failed to report to the authorities for?”

Shocked into compliance by the officer’s intuition, the man, surnamed Huang (黃), 44, admitted he had been wanted by law enforcement for 15 years.

Police later sent Huang to the New Taipei District Prosecutors Officer, where it was determined he had been wanted for attempted murder since 2007.

Huang told cops he had been on the run and using fake names, hoping to run out the clock until the statute of limitations expired.

Updated : 2021-09-09 17:54 GMT+08:00

