Taiwanese universities focus on remote learning amid Delta threat

NTNU is one of the universities keeping professors and students off campus at the start of the new academic year. NTNU is one of the universities keeping professors and students off campus at the start of the new academic year. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan confirmed cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 at a New Taipei City kindergarten, universities announced they would only conduct classes by remote learning for the first two to three weeks of the new academic year, reports said Thursday (Sept. 9).

Following advice from the Ministry of Education to keep teachers and students off campus at least for September, some of the country’s top colleges, including National Taiwan University (NTU), National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU), National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), Chinese Culture University (CCU), and Fu Jen Catholic University, said they would start the new semester with distance learning, the Liberty Times reported.

NTU and NTNU will start lessons as planned on Sept. 22, but remote online learning will continue until at least Oct. 12. Some colleges which began classes earlier also said they would not allow teachers and students to enter classrooms until at least two weeks into the new academic year, on Sept. 26.

Students were asked to consult their universities’ websites to find out the details about the rules, dates, and modalities for the classes.