NTU offers Taiwan's first gen ed course on menstruation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) now offers the country's first menstruation general education course, “Period: Theory, Thoughts, and Actions.”

The course, taught jointly by instructors from a variety of disciplines, covers menstruation-related topics ranging from biological and medical issues to the cultural representation and stigmatization of periods as well as women’s rights in regard to periods, CNA reported on Thursday (Sept. 9).

In addition to NTU professors from medical, veterinary, mechanical, drama, building, and planning backgrounds, the course also features speakers from other institutions, including Academia Sinica’s Genomics Research Center, Little Red Hood (a nonprofit promoting menstruation equality), Dialogue (a sanitary product manufacturer), National Yangming Jiaotong University School of Law, and the Singapore Bible College.

According to CNA, over 1,500 students signed up for the 100 spots in the class in the first round of course registration. The first two lessons will be streamed online for students as well as others interested in the issue.

Ruby Huang (黃韻如), a professor at the NTU School of Medicine and the main instructor of the course, told CNA that it will not only break ground in Asia but also help erase period stigma and promote period equality in Taiwan.

She said that while promoting period education, she has noticed the lack of discussion about periods and menstruation care at schools. Therefore, she hopes to inspire students to unveil structural problems that are usually taken for granted in daily life by offering new perspectives.

By engaging the founders of Little Red Hood and Dialogue, she also wants to teach her students how they can take initiative and actively make a change.