Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

MOFA welcomes Japan’s interest in Taiwan Strait peace

Japanese defense minister, LDP legislator made strong statements of support for Taiwan's security this week

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/09 18:24
MOFA said that Taiwan and Japan work together to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. (MOFA photo)

MOFA said that Taiwan and Japan work together to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo and House of Councillors member Sato Masahisa both expressed this week that Japan must pay attention to developments in Taiwan.

Kishi said in an interview on Tuesday (Sept. 7) that because Taiwan and Japan share the same values and are close neighbors, Japan cannot “stay outside” developments related to Taiwan. Taiwan’s fate is crucial to Japan’s security, he said.

Sato, who heads the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) Foreign Affairs Division, pointed out Wednesday (Sept. 8) that China aims to take over Taiwan, saying the next six years will be key. He warned that Japan’s island prefecture of Okinawa is likely to be invaded for strategic reasons when China attacks Taiwan.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (Sept. 9) responded that Taiwan is an important hub in East Asia's first island chain and plays a key role in regional stability and prosperity. The agency added that Taipei will work closely with Tokyo and other like-minded friends to defend democratic values and a rules-based international order.

“Taiwan and Japan have close and friendly relations, share fundamental values such as freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, and have close economic and trade ties and personnel exchanges,” MOFA said.
Taiwan-Japan
Taiwan-Japan relations
Taiwan Strait
Taiwan Strait peace
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Taiwan and Japan are not friends, we are family members’: Deputy defense minister
‘Taiwan and Japan are not friends, we are family members’: Deputy defense minister
2021/09/08 14:08
Japan's defense minister says Tokyo cannot stand aside from developments in Taiwan
Japan's defense minister says Tokyo cannot stand aside from developments in Taiwan
2021/09/07 15:57
Taiwan responds to Polish foreign minister's comments on China, cross-strait relations
Taiwan responds to Polish foreign minister's comments on China, cross-strait relations
2021/09/07 15:13
Japan’s 4th AstraZeneca vaccine donation arrives in Taiwan
Japan’s 4th AstraZeneca vaccine donation arrives in Taiwan
2021/09/07 13:56
Honduran left-wing opposition party pledges to establish relations with China if elected
Honduran left-wing opposition party pledges to establish relations with China if elected
2021/09/06 16:32

Updated : 2021-09-09 18:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' delta
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' delta
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
Super Typhoon Chanthu to come closest to Taiwan on weekend, landfall possible
New Taipei strengthens Level 2 restrictions amid suspected delta spike
New Taipei strengthens Level 2 restrictions amid suspected delta spike