Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s MediaTek leads smartphone chip shipments

MediaTek captured 43% of market in Q2, Qualcomm controlled 24%

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/09 14:43
MediaTek chip. (MediaTek image)

MediaTek chip. (MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese fabless chipmaker MediaTek succeeded in leading the market for smartphone chipsets during the second quarter, according to analysis by Counterpoint Research.

“MediaTek dominated the smartphone SoC market with its highest ever share of 43% driven by a competitive 5G portfolio in the low-mid segment and without major supply constraints,” said Counterpoint Research Director Dale Gai.

Gai added that compared to rival Qualcomm, MediaTek experienced fewer supply issues in the first half of 2021, including with RFICs (radio-frequency integrated circuits), power management ICs, and stable production yields from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). The Taiwanese company also benefited from 4G chipset sales, the report found.

Qualcomm ranked second with 24% of the smartphone chip segment during Q2, according to Counterpoint data. Qualcomm experienced supply-side constraints and yield issues during the first half of 2021 affecting its market share, Counterpoint said.

The US smartphone chipmaker was able to secure extra capacity late in Q2 of this year from TSMC and other foundries, which should help Qualcomm regain lost ground from MediaTek, the report added.

MediaTek recently said it expects to see continued demand for its silicon throughout 2022. The chipmaker is hoping improvements in integrated circuit design, continued success in China, and Taiwan’s semiconductor ecosystem will continue to drive performance.
MediaTek
MediaTek market share
Qualcomm

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s MediaTek upbeat about continued performance in 2022
Taiwan’s MediaTek upbeat about continued performance in 2022
2021/08/31 14:30
Taiwan’s TSMC still world's third semiconductor producer
Taiwan’s TSMC still world's third semiconductor producer
2021/08/20 15:28
Taiwan stakes its claim to slice of EV pie
Taiwan stakes its claim to slice of EV pie
2021/08/11 11:43
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
2021/08/09 14:05
Taiwan’s MediaTek to have 4 nm chipset by year’s end: Analyst
Taiwan’s MediaTek to have 4 nm chipset by year’s end: Analyst
2021/08/01 12:53

Updated : 2021-09-09 15:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Chen says currently no plan to upgrade to Level 3 alert
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' delta
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' delta
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei apartment evacuated after 6 tenants tied to Delta cluster
New Taipei strengthens Level 2 restrictions amid suspected delta spike
New Taipei strengthens Level 2 restrictions amid suspected delta spike
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths