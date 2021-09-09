Taiwan’s MediaTek leads smartphone chip shipments

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese fabless chipmaker MediaTek succeeded in leading the market for smartphone chipsets during the second quarter, according to analysis by Counterpoint Research.

“MediaTek dominated the smartphone SoC market with its highest ever share of 43% driven by a competitive 5G portfolio in the low-mid segment and without major supply constraints,” said Counterpoint Research Director Dale Gai.

Gai added that compared to rival Qualcomm, MediaTek experienced fewer supply issues in the first half of 2021, including with RFICs (radio-frequency integrated circuits), power management ICs, and stable production yields from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). The Taiwanese company also benefited from 4G chipset sales, the report found.

Qualcomm ranked second with 24% of the smartphone chip segment during Q2, according to Counterpoint data. Qualcomm experienced supply-side constraints and yield issues during the first half of 2021 affecting its market share, Counterpoint said.

The US smartphone chipmaker was able to secure extra capacity late in Q2 of this year from TSMC and other foundries, which should help Qualcomm regain lost ground from MediaTek, the report added.

MediaTek recently said it expects to see continued demand for its silicon throughout 2022. The chipmaker is hoping improvements in integrated circuit design, continued success in China, and Taiwan’s semiconductor ecosystem will continue to drive performance.