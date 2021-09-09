Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 1 death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Sept. 9) reported four new local COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced six new coronavirus cases, including two imported cases and four local ones. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 838.

Local cases

The four local cases reported Thursday include three men and one woman between the ages of 30 and 50. The date of symptom onset for one case was Sept. 5, while the three other cases are asymptomatic. As for the distribution of these cases, two were in New Taipei City and two were in Taipei City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these, three are from known sources and one is from an unknown source. Inquiries are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.